× Marshals arrest suspects in two Northeast Ohio homicides

CLEVELAND– The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested two suspects in two homicides.

An arrest warrant for Tyreid Manningham, 25, was issued on Thursday in relation to a shooting outside the Dog Pound Lounge on Cleveland’s east side in July. While making a video for rapper Q Money, a fight broke out that resulted in Cortez Ruffin being shot and killed.

Manningham was arrested on East 224th Street in Euclid.

Jovonta Moore, 23, is suspected in the murder of 22-year-old Kaleen Primm. Primm was shot outside a house on East Mapledale Avenue in Akron on March 31.

Marshals said Moore was found on Storer Avenue on Friday. They also seized two firearms.

“All across northern Ohio members of this task force work day in and day out to keep the streets safe from dangerous fugitive like these two. Two guns are also now off the streets and out of the hands of criminals because of the hard work and dedication of these teams,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott in a news release.