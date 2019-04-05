Little girl uses all of her birthday money to buy toys for sick children

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. – One little girl in New York who is just seven years old is giving to others in a big day.

NYU Winthrop Hospital said Emma Vulpi used her own birthday money to buy toys and games for patients in the hospital’s child life program.

The hospital said they are sending big thanks to Emma.

According to WABC, Emma asked for money for her birthday and then went shopping to buy 10 large bags of toys!

Her actions were so kind, she will be honored by her school district in May.