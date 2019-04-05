Limited amount of Hunts tomato paste recalled due to mold concerns

A “limited amount” of Hunt’s tomato paste has been voluntarily recalled due to mold concerns.

According to the FDA notice, Conagra Brands recalled the no salt added six-ounce cans. The notice states that after the canning process, the final product could have been damaged, creating the potential for mold. Conagra became aware of the issue after receiving calls from consumers.

The products affected by the recall were distributed for retail sale in the U.S.

Given the product may contain mold, consumers are advised not to use it and to either throw it away or return it to the store where originally purchased.

No other Hunt’s products or Conagra Brands’ products are impacted by this recall.

