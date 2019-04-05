I-X Indoor Amusement Park offers FREE admission to local military members and first responders

CLEVELAND-The I-X Indoor Amusement Park is showing their support for military members and first responders this weekend.

In honor of their service, the I-X Indoor Amusement Park is hosting a ‘Military and First Responders Day,’  Sunday, April 7.

All members of the active military, fire, police and safety personnel will get into the facility FREE from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

A photo I.D. must be presented to take advantage of the public safety special offer

Discounted friends and family tickets can be purchased at the I-X Show O.ffice for $15 (four (4) general
admission tickets). ***Tickets must be purchased by the service members or first responder with proper I.D.**

Please note.. The I-X Center has a family friendly admission policy which requires anyone under the age of 18 to be
accompanied by a parent or parental chaperone to enter the Amusement Park.

***More on the I-X Center Amusement Park hours, tickets, and attractions, here***

