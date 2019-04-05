Hallmark’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’ getting even bigger with 40 new movies

Grab that mug of cocoa as an early celebration once you hear this news: Hallmark announced its ‘Countdown to Christmas’ is getting an upgrade this coming holiday season.

There will be 40 brand new movies rolling out on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie and Mysteries, according to a release on Hallmark’s website.

Hallmark Channel will air 24 of the movies, while Hallmark Movie and Mysteries will have 16 new movies.

Some of the movies include “A Family Under The Christmas Tree,” (title could be changed), which centers around a sports photographer who returns home for the holidays to look after her grandmother and ends up lending a hand to a neighbor who needs help watching his nephew.

Other new movies, according to Hallmark, include: “The Christmas Song” starring Kristin Chenoweth and Scott Wolf, “Holiday for Heroes” starring Melissa Claire Egan and Marc Blucas, and a Blake Shelton Executive Producer film.

Hallmark says to also look for a brand new Christmas movie to debut this July during Hallmark Channel’s Keepsake Christmas.