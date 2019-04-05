Georgia mom charged with disorderly conduct in 3-year-old son’s bathroom emergency

GEORGIA — A mother in Georgia plans to fight a disorderly conduct charge over her 3-year-old son’s bathroom emergency.

WRDW reports that Brooke Johns was traveling with her son when he suddenly needed to go to the restroom. She pulled over into a convenience store parking lot the first chance she got, but the child was on the verge of having an accident.

Brooke is currently pregnant and under orders from her doctor not to pick up her son. She managed to get him out of the car and cover him as best she could, but he ended up urinating in the parking lot.

A sheriff’s deputy witnessed the whole thing and cited her.

WRDW reports that her ticket states: “She allowed her male child to urinate in the parking lot. I observed the male’s genitals and the urination. Public restrooms are offered at the location.”

“I’m going to court April 30,” Brooke told WRDW. “Several days before I am due. Yeah, I could extend it, but I would rather deal with it when I’m pregnant. Not when I have a newborn.”

