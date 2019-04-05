Fox 8 Jukebox: Jump The Gun

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Jump The Gun is a Cleveland-based 5 piece cover band that specializes in funky covers of classic favorite songs. The band 'dares you not to move' at their shows. Click here to learn more about Jump The Gun and see the band's upcoming show schedule.
