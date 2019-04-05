Expungement Fair in Cleveland hopes to help wipe some people’s records clean

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-Making sure a mistake in the past doesn't haunt your future: That's the idea behind an Expungement Fair being held Saturday in Cleveland.

For the second year, the Cleveland Alumni Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is bringing back the fair to seal and expunge various types of convictions for both juveniles and adults.

Judges, lawyers and legal experts will provide services to people who take advantage of the fair, and it's free.

"Felony convictions or even misdemeanors, they keep people from getting jobs. They keep people from housing. It's an issue in our community that we felt if we could some way assist because our sorority has been around for 106 years and community work is what we do," said Darlene D. Smith Jones, Delta Sigma Theta.

The program is at John Adams High School Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. You must bring your driver's license.