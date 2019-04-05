× Don’t get scammed: Akron police issue warning about Social Security scheme

AKRON–A warning from the Akron Police Department regarding a scam targeting residents.

Police said people are pretending to be from the Social Security Administration (SSA) and try to get your social security number or your money.

The police department posted the following warning on their Facebook page, “Scammers are saying your Social Security number (SSN) has been suspended because of suspicious activity, or because it’s been involved in a crime. Sometimes, the scammer wants you to confirm your SSN to reactivate it. Sometimes, he’ll say your bank account is about to be seized – but he’ll tell you what to do to keep it safe (often, that involves putting your money on gift cards and giving him the codes – which, of course, means that your money is gone.”

It is important you know your social security number is not about to be suspended. You don’t have to verify the number to anyone who calls. Also, authorities say your bank account are not about to be seized.

SSA will never call to threaten your benefits or tell you to wire money, send cash, or put money on gift cards. Anyone who tells you to do those things is part of a scam.

The real SSA number is 1-800-772-1213, but scammers are putting that number in the caller ID. If you’re worried about what the caller says, hang up and call 1-800-772-1213 to speak to the real SSA.