Confirmed case of Hepatitis A at Panera Bread plant in Trumbull County

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio — A case of Hepatitis A was discovered at Panera Bread’s dough production facility in Trumbull County earlier this week.

Hepatitis A is a disease of the liver that can be spread through contaminated food and beverages or through direct contact with an infected person, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Hepatitis A is a self-limited disease that does not result in chronic infection.

Panera Bread told FOX 8 that a single case of Hepatitis A was confirmed with an employee at the production facility where the general public does not have access.

The company says employees always have to wear protective gear.

However, out of abundance of caution, the company performed a deep clean and sanitation of the facility and contacted the Trumbull County Health Department.

Panera says the health department came into the facility Friday to perform an inspection and conduct testing.

The Trumbull County Health Department says the chances of anyone contracting Hepatitis A from this incident are “slim to none.”