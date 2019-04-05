Community honors 14-year-old girl shot, killed in Canton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Ohio -- More than 100 people gathered in Canton Friday night to remember 14-year-old Sylvia McGee. The 8th grader was tragically shot and killed last weekend after possibly being lured from her home by former friends.

“I just can’t believe it, I can’t believe she’s gone,” said Carlina Hanley, Sylvia’s aunt.

The senseless murder of such a sweet and caring young lady has upset and shaken the entire city. Multiple city leaders attended the vigil including Councilwoman Chris Smith, who helped organize it and Mayor Thomas Bernabei.

Sylvia was described as a kind, loving person who made everyone feel special.

Several friends broke down in tears as they shared memories, sang special songs and prayed together.

“If you ever needed her she was always there,” said best friend Amari Huggins, “She was a very loving person. Her smile would make an entire room brighter.”

The teen's body was discovered last Saturday morning on Bieyl Ct with her cellphone lying next to her.

Investigators suspect she may have been lured from her home by people who were her friends.

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with giving police false information and a 14-year-old boy was questioned. The prosecutor isn’t ruling out additional charges as the investigation is ongoing.

Calling hours for Sylvia will be held Monday from 10 a.m. - noon followed by the funeral service at Zion’s Temple Church of God 1023 Whipple Ave NW.

Anyone with information about the case is also asked to call Canton Police.

