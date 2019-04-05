WATCH LIVE: Community holds candlelight vigil remembering 14-year-old girl killed in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — Family, friends and community members gathered together to remember and honor a 14-year-old girl who was found dead early Saturday morning.

Paramedics located Sylvia McGhee on Bieyl Court SW near 10th Street SW at about 4 a.m. Canton police said she suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Canton Police Department Detective Bureau. Anonymous tips can be submitted online here.

Friday, the community honored McGhee with a candlelight vigil at the Southeast Community Center at 1400 Sherrick Road SE at 6 p.m.

McGhee’s loved ones are encouraged to pay tribute to her with song, poems and prayer.

To donate to the GoFundMe established for McGhee’s family, click here.