We are saluting John Litten as one of 'Cleveland's Own' today.

John is the executive- director of the Westside Catholic Center.

It provides services, meals, shelter and training to more than 75 hundred people.

The group is also re-opening a neighborhood stape, the 'Ohio City Pizzeria,' as a non-profit under the Center's ownership.

