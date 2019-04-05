California family left in shock after neighbor slaughters their pet pig

ARCATA, Cali. — A family is left in shock after learning their 400 pound pig named Princess was slaughtered by a neighbor.

According to FOX NEWS, Princess had wandered off on March 23 and was later found by Arcata police officers in a yard nearby.

Since the family was still out looking for her, an officer asked a neighbor to watch the pig until they could contact the owners.

The TV outlet reports that when the owners returned home, they discovered that the neighbor had butchered the pig for meat.

“We were totally shocked and surprised to learn that the pig had been slaughtered,” Arcata police Chief Brian Ahearn told Lost Coast Outpost.

He said there was no reason for the officer to believe the neighbor would’ve done that.

However, the owners of Princess feel differently.

“She’s very sweet. She’s not aggressive. She likes to be around people,” owner Carrie Hogan told the Outpost. “[The officer] took it upon himself to give my animal away and then it got butchered.”

FOX NEWS reports that criminal charges are now pending for the man responsible.