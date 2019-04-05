Browns to sign former AAF quarterback Garrett Gilbert: reports

Posted 11:09 am, April 5, 2019, by , Updated at 11:10AM, April 5, 2019

Garrett Gilbert #4 of the Carolina Panthers warms up before a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on August 30, 2018 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio– The Cleveland Browns plan to sign former AAF quarterback Garrett Gilbert, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Friday.

The 27-year-old most recently played for the Orlando Apollos, where he led the league in passing. He threw for 2,152 yards and 13 touchdowns with 3 interceptions.

Gilbert was selected in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Rams. He signed with the practice squads in New England and Oakland, before making his NFL debut with Carolina in 2018.

Gilbert becomes the third QB on the roster, behind starter Baker Mayfield and veteran Drew Stanton.

