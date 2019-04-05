2-year-old found dead in washing machine after mobile home fire

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. — The father of a 2-year-old boy who died in a mobile home fire is accused of leaving his son inside a washing machine.

WKYT reports that Vaughn Brock, 26, faces charges of murder and first degree arson following the death of his son, Joseph, in the fire last week.

Brock reportedly left the area on foot shortly after his residence became engulfed in flames. He was later located and arrested.

WKYT reports that according to his arrest citation, Brock had smoked a joint and fell asleep on the couch with his son. When he woke up, there was fire and smoke, but his son was no longer in sight.

Brock had blisters on his ring and middle finger on his right hand but no other injuries. He claimed the burns came from a baby gate when he tried to cross it, but investigators said that was inconsistent with his injuries.

Brock told investigators he was unaware the child was in the washing machine, but when detectives asked if the child was acting up, he said “yes.”

He then asked to talk to a lawyer.

KAIT 8 reports that Brock will be arraigned Friday.

