Two women seriously hurt when car slams into building

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police are investigating after a car slammed into a building seriously injuring two women in the vehicle.

It happened around 2:20 a.m. on Superior Ave. near E. 108th St.

When rescue crews arrived to the scene they found one woman thrown from the vehicle. The other woman was trapped inside. It took crews about 30 minutes to cut the roof off the vehicle to get her out.

Both women -- who have not been identified -- were taken to University Hospitals. According to a Cleveland EMS dispatcher, one woman was in critical condition. The other woman was in serious condition.

It was unclear what caused the crash.