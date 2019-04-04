× Total package: Local high school athlete gets full ride to OSU for academics

LORAIN-18-year old Julian Colbert is a senior at Clearview HS in Lorain County and will graduate this spring with more than just a diploma.

Colbert was a standout wrestler and football player for the Clippers. “I got to see him for four years up close and personal,” said football coach and Clearview Athletic Director, Mike Collier. “Julian was physically and mentally tough throughout his four years playing football.”

This fall Colbert will attend The Ohio State University on a scholarship, but it`s not the scholarship you might think.

“Very studious, he can be a class clown at times but that is just his fun personality, he is very respectful,” said Clearview High School Principal Noeleen Rothacker.

Colbert was named a Morrill Scholar and will receive a full academic scholarship to Ohio State University for his high academic achievement.

“It seems like a big deal,” said Julian Colbert. “I want to stay away from reading about it, I want to experience it.”

Colbert was awarded the scholarship after writing an essay on the importance of inclusion among socioeconomic lines.

“It seems like if everyone is not included then I would probably benefit the least from it because I can’t really fit into a specific category, I’m not white or black,” Colbert said. “I attribute everything to football, I mean football and wrestling both of those together taught me more than what school could have ever taught me.”

Colbert is currently taking classes at Lorain County Community College where he will receive his associate degree this spring.

“As a parent, I’m going to do my best not to cry but he makes me just prouder than I could even put into words and it’s humbling,” said Randi Colbert, Julian’s mother.

Julian is undecided on what he`ll major in at Ohio State but he would like to go into business, possibly study nutrition or fitness and he could end up making a business out of both. Colbert’s inclusion essay that won him the academic scholarship to Ohio State will be used during the Lorain County Community College commencement ceremony this spring.