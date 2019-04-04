Toddler in Kentucky beats stage 4 cancer

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. — A little girl whose family said she underwent 15 months of treatment for stage 4 neuroblastoma is now cancer-free, 13 ABC reports.

According to the TV station, Molly Hughes was just five months old when she was diagnosed.

Molly’s mother, Chelsea Hughes, said the family recently celebrated the end of five rounds of chemotherapy, and then they got the call that their precious daughter is now cancer-free.

“I kinda just fell to the ground after I got off the phone and I just hugged her for like five minutes,” Hughes told 13 ABC.

A photo of Molly shows her holding a sign that says, “I am in remission.”

Chelsea Hughes said her little girl went through so many intense rounds of treatment — from chemo to radiation and surgery.

But, she said her daughter always bounced back after every treatment. She believes that strength is what helped Molly get through cancer.

According to 13 ABC, Molly will soon start a trial drug to help prevent a relapse.