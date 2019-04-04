Tennessee lawmakers push legislation denying birth certificates to children of mothers in U.S. illegally

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two lawmakers in Tennessee are pushing legislation that would deny birth certificate certification to children whose mothers are in the United States illegally.

Tennessee House Bill 0662, sponsored by Rep. Bruce Griffey and Sen. Mark Pody, was originally filed to extend the time allowed to challenge the denial of a delayed birth certificate from 21 days to 30 days, according to FOX 17.

Now, HB0662 has been reportedly amended to state that the Office of Vital records cannot register any birth certificates issued to a child of a mother who is not lawfully in the U.S. at the time of the child’s birth.

The birth certificate can be registered however if the child’s father is a U.S. citizen and can provide proof of citizenship. The father must also provide documentation stating he is the father and agree to financially support the child until it turns 18.

FOX 17 reports the amended bill will go before the House Public Health Subcommittee on Wednesday.