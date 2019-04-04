Show Info: April 4, 2019

Posted 10:55 am, April 4, 2019, by

In the Kitchen with Bold
Chef Demetrios Athenos from BOLD Food & Drink whips up Fire Roasted Chicken Cavatappi.

1121 W. 10th. St., Cleveland

 

Naught Too Shabby
Unique home decor shop in Rocky River! http://naughttooshabby.com

1150 Linda St., Rocky River

 

Comedian Dan Cummins
April 4-6
Hilarities
www.pickwickandfrolic.com

 

Purple Door Bakery
A made-from-scratch bakery in the heart of Canton! Known for their famous cream puffs. https://purple-door-bakery.business.site/

4859 West Tuscarawas St., Canton

Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic
April 6th and 7th
The Wolstein Center
Tickets start at just $15!
Wolsteincenter.com

 

Spring Forward your Beauty Routine
Martha Vucsko from La Look Skincare & Makeup Boutique shares easy ways to spring forward your beauty routine.

15 Pleasant Dr., Chagrin Falls

 

Stuffyourself The Kitchen
Comfort food for an affordable price! https://www.facebook.com/stuffyourselfcleveland/

11804 Lorain Ave., Cleveland 44111

 

Corner 11 Bowl and Wrap 
Build your own Poke Bowls! https://corner11cleveland.com/

2391 West 11th St., Cleveland 44113

 

