Show Info: April 4, 2019
In the Kitchen with Bold
Chef Demetrios Athenos from BOLD Food & Drink whips up Fire Roasted Chicken Cavatappi.
1121 W. 10th. St., Cleveland
Naught Too Shabby
Unique home decor shop in Rocky River! http://naughttooshabby.com
1150 Linda St., Rocky River
Comedian Dan Cummins
Dan Cummins
April 4-6
Hilarities
www.pickwickandfrolic.com
Purple Door Bakery
A made-from-scratch bakery in the heart of Canton! Known for their famous cream puffs. https://purple-door-bakery.business.site/
4859 West Tuscarawas St., Canton
Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic
April 6th and 7th
The Wolstein Center
Tickets start at just $15!
Wolsteincenter.com
Spring Forward your Beauty Routine
Martha Vucsko from La Look Skincare & Makeup Boutique shares easy ways to spring forward your beauty routine.
15 Pleasant Dr., Chagrin Falls
Stuffyourself The Kitchen
Comfort food for an affordable price! https://www.facebook.com/stuffyourselfcleveland/
11804 Lorain Ave., Cleveland 44111
Corner 11 Bowl and Wrap
Build your own Poke Bowls! https://corner11cleveland.com/
2391 West 11th St., Cleveland 44113