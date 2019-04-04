Several OSP cruisers struck in chase with stolen truck; troopers searching for suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Several police cruisers were struck as troopers tried to stop a stolen truck in Cleveland Wednesday.

According to reports from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened after the pursuit with another stolen vehicle. That initial chase happened at 2:15 p.m. when troopers tried to stop a stolen beige 2000 Lincoln Continental.

The car fled, and a pursuit started in the area of Miles and Broadway avenues in Cleveland. A short time later, the pursuit was terminated for safety reasons. While authorities were searching for the car, a second stolen vehicle, a silver 2019 Dodge Ram, was located at a gas station parking lot at Harvard Avenue and East 93rd Street at just before 3 p.m.

As troopers tried to block the vehicle in and make contact with the male driver, he accelerated and hit one patrol car. That car, along with two other troopers, initiated a pursuit with that driver.

The damaged cruiser was able to spin the stolen truck around at Miles Road and East 175th Street. When troopers exited their cruisers to take the suspect into custody, he allegedly then rammed two more of the cruisers, one of which spun the truck around a second time.

The driver continued to flee after two of the cruisers were disabled.

The original cruiser continued the pursuit, and the suspect sideswiped a stopped vehicle at the intersection of Emery and Warrensville Center roads in North Randall. The cruiser eventually lost sight of the truck, which was later found abandoned in the Glendale Avenue and Lee Road area.

No one was seriously injured.

The suspect was not immediately located, but troopers are following up on leads.

Anyone who has information about the driver or his whereabouts is asked to call the Cleveland post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 216-265-1677.