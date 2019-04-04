Seattle’s U.S. Attorney says no to safe injection site in city for illicit drug use

SEATTLE, Wa. — The U.S. Attorney in Seattle has announced he will not permit a safe injection site for illicit drug use in the city, the Seattle Times reports. 

Brian Moran threatened a federal lawsuit should an injection site open.

Seattle has aimed to be the first city in the country to open such a site, where drugs could be used under medical supervision as a way to prevent overdoses.

Moran said the concept is “fraught with peril” and would violate federal law.

A spokeswoman for Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkin told the Seattle Times it is “unfortunate” that the Department of Justice would try “to block a harm-reduction strategy to the opioid epidemic. However, we are not surprised and take the threats seriously.”

