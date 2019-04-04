× Police in Michigan bring back-up when no one shows up at ‘bullied’ boy’s birthday party

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A little boy in Michigan got a very special birthday party thanks to some of Grand Rapids’ finest.

Police posted on Facebook about the birthday boy, nine-year-old Thomas Daniel, and explained how the party happened.

Recently, an officer with the Grand Rapids Police Department, Officer Lynema, saw a little boy chasing after a school bus in the morning; when the bus didn’t stop, the officer asked the child if he needed help.

The boy told him he missed the bus and his mom didn’t have a car. So, with permission from mom, Officer Lynema gave Thomas a ride to school.

Police said during the ride, the officer learned it was Thomas’ 9th birthday. Thomas invited the officer to his birthday party after school but told the officer he gets bullied at school, so he was worried none of his classmates would show up at the party.

According to the Facebook post, Officer Lynema went to the little boy’s party that evening and, sadly, no one other than him and Thomas’ siblings came. The officer also noticed there was no birthday cake.

That’s when he came up with a wonderful plan.

The next day, police said Officer Lynema brought back-up: His teammates surprised Thomas with another party — complete with a Krispy Kreme donut cake, presents and singing!

According to the post, the little boy said, “This is the best birthday ever!”

Police shared some photos of the get-together, and you can see a huge smile on Thomas’ face.

Grand Rapids police ended their Facebook post with this: “No kid should get bullied, and no kid should worry if anyone will come to the party. Next year Thomas Daniel, make sure you drop us that invite a little sooner. We wouldn’t want to miss it!”