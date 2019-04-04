× North Carolina man will retire right away, get dream home after winning $10M

OXFORD, N.C.– A North Carolina man already has big plans after winning a $10 million prize in the lottery.

According to the NC Education Lottery, Theodore Duncan, of Oxford, was on his way home from the landfill to dump trash on Monday when he decided to buy a Colossal Cash scratch-off ticket.

“When I saw the money symbol I knew I won something. When I scratched off the prize I couldn’t believe it. I was so shocked I couldn’t drive. I had to call my brother to come get me,” Duncan said.

The 52-year-old, a machine mechanic, said he will retire right away. He has reportedly been working since he was 15 years old.

Duncan said he will buy his dream house: It will be brand new with three bedrooms and a big swimming pool. “I’m also going to use some of the money to spoil my 12 grandkids.”

Duncan also said he plans to donate some of his winnings to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

He chose the lump sum of $6 million which means, after taxes, he took home $4,245,009.

Congratulations, Theodore!

📢 Announcing North Carolina's newest $10 million winner! Theodore Duncan from Oxford bought the top prize winning $10,000,000 Colossal Cash scratch-off ticket at the Berea Mini Mart on Hwy 158 W in #Oxford. RETWEET to congratulate him! #NCLottery pic.twitter.com/9yl9xuCEM8 — NC Education Lottery (@nclottery) April 4, 2019