Mild temperatures and showers moving in Friday

CLEVELAND -- Showers were spotty at best Thursday but that’s about to change Thursday night into early Friday as the strongest impulse moves through the Ohio Valley between midnight and noon Friday:

Here's a look at your overnight FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

Milder temperatures will roll in for our Friday with the southerly breeze.

Temperatures will head into much warmer territory this weekend. 60s are what we are forecasting for highs on Saturday with the exception of a cooler shoreline. We are also forecasting a temperature spike of 70-75°F on Sunday and Monday as well!

Here is your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

The pattern is still featuring up and down temperatures through April 20. Given the chances of precipitation every 3 days or so starting Thursday/Friday with little chance for a ridge of warmth to develop, the possibility for some light snow is still on the table through the 3rd week of April!

