Kentucky police: Person who claimed he was missing Illinois boy is 23-year-old Medina Man

Medina man accused of claiming to be missing Illinois boy has criminal history

Posted 5:46 pm, April 4, 2019, by , Updated at 07:04PM, April 4, 2019

MEDINA, Ohio -- The Medina man accused of claiming to be a missing Illinois boy has a criminal history.

Brunswick Township police confirms to FOX 8 News that Brian Rini, 23, was found guilty in a case where he was accused of throwing a destructive party at a model home in Brunwick Hills Township in 2017.

Courtesy: Ohio Dept. of Corrections

He and three other men were accused of throwing a wild party at the model home owned by a custom builder.

Rini, who told neighbors he purchased the home and was planning to throw a big party that night, was sentenced to jail time in the case. He was just released in March.

Police said Rini also has a history of passing bad checks.

The Newport Police Department in Kentucky confirmed earlier to FOX 8 News that the person who claimed he was Timmothy Pitzen, a missing boy from Illinois, was actually Rini.

Rini's brother, Jonathon, told FOX 8 News he's not surprised by the allegations; he claims his brother suffers from mental health issues. Jonathan said he hasn't spoken to Brian in four years.

*Watch a past report in the video, above*

