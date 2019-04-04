× Mayfield Heights police:Mom charged after baby is left alone in car

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS-A Pepper Pike woman has been charged with child endangering after police say she left her baby alone in the car while she went shopping.

It happened March 23 just after 4 p.m. Police were called to the Golden Gate Shopping Plaza to check on the welfare of a baby that was spotted inside a vehicle. When the officer arrived he noticed a baby in a car seat in the back of a Kia.

The officer said in the report the car was locked and the driver’s side window was rolled down one inch. The officer used his lockout tool to open the Kia and got the baby out of the car.

After running the license plate, he determined the vehicle belonged to Astrid Taylor.

The officer located Taylor inside of PetSmart after having her paged. Taylor told police she went into the store for a minute and her 5-month-old son hadn’t been feeling well, so she didn’t want him out in the cold.

According to the report, the woman told police she is a single mother and it is hard to parent and shop.