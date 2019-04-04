Man testifies he agreed to take part in plot to steal vehicles from dealership where couple was killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A co-defendant in the robbery and murder of a couple inside their Collinwood car dealership took the stand as a witness for the prosecution Thursday during the murder trial of Joesph McAlpin.

Andrew Keener, 25, testified that he agreed to take part in a plot to steal vehicles from Mr. Cars in April 2017 in exchange for cash and drugs.

"Just drive a car and I was gonna get money and drugs," Keener testified.

Prosecutors said McAlpin masterminded the crime and shot and killed Michael Kuznik and Trina Tomola-Kuznik inside the business.

McAlpin, who is representing himself during his trial, was indicted on 25 charges including aggravated murder and faces the death penalty if convicted.

Keener was also charged with aggravated murder but agreed to plead guilty and testify for the prosecution in exchange for reduced charges of involuntary manslaughter and grand theft. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 29.

Keener told jurors that he is "not perfect" and a "thief."

"I'm not going to lie," Keener testified. "Because I gotta do something not only for myself but for the people's family that got hurt."

Keener testified that he dropped out of high school and stole to support his addiction to drugs including meth and heroin.

He testified that he was friends with a third co-defendant, McAlpin's brother, Jerome Diggs. Keener said Diggs asked him to participate in the robbery of Mr. Cars.

Diggs, 24, was indicted on multiple charges including aggravated murder and is involved in ongoing plea negotiations with prosecutors, according to court records.

You can watch a past report in the video, above.

Continuing coverage of this case and trial, here.