Investigators trying to determine who may be charged in connection with underage party after 18-year-old found dead

MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Police are trying to determine who will be charged after a teenager disappeared after attending an underage drinking party and was found dead.

The body of Aidan Paul Jewell, 18, was found Tuesday afternoon in a pond near State Route 44 and Pontius Street in the Stark County community.

Investigators say Aidan attended a party Saturday night near the pond where his body was found. Police say there were about 20 underage guests at the home and adjacent barn. The party was hosted by a 17-year-old and a 20-year-old while their parents were away.

Thursday police said in a press release that Jewell's autopsy revealed there were no visible signs of trauma.

Water was also present in Jewell's lungs and stomach indicating he drowned.

Officers are continuing to interview and take statements from people who attended the party.

Stark County Prosecuting Attorney John D. Ferrero assigned a Criminal Division Prosecutor and Juvenile Division Prosecutor to assist the Marlboro Township Police Department in their investigation.

