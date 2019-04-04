Kentucky police: Person who claimed he was missing Illinois boy is 23-year-old Medina Man

Indians’ Bauer is pitching no-hitter through 7 vs Blue Jays

Posted 8:08 pm, April 4, 2019, by , Updated at 08:21PM, April 4, 2019

CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 04: Starting pitcher Trevor Bauer #47 of the Cleveland Indians pitches during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field on April 04, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND — Trevor Bauer of the Cleveland Indians is pitching a no-hitter through seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Bauer has thrown 117 pitches Thursday night at Progressive Field, which opened exactly 25 years ago. He has struck out eight and walked six.

The Indians haven’t pitched a no-hitter since Len Barker threw a perfect game in 1981 against Toronto.

Cleveland leads 2-0. Indians first baseman Carlos Santana robbed Socrates Brito of a hit to end the fifth, making a diving stop and touching the bag with his glove for the out.

Bauer held Minnesota to one run and one hit in seven innings Saturday in his first start of the season. The 28-year-old right-hander was an All-Star last season when he went 12-6 with a 2.21 ERA.

This is the second time this year Toronto has gone deep into a game without a hit. On opening day, Detroit’s Jordan Zimmermann was perfect against the Blue Jays until giving up an infield hit with two outs in the seventh inning.

