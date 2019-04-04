‘I know it will saves lives’: Father of Alianna DeFreeze reflects on new law made in her honor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A new state law honoring the life of Alianna DeFreeze goes into effect on Friday.

The 14-year-old was kidnapped and murdered on her way to school back in 2017.

"It's been an up and down life since this tragedy. Some days I feel like a million dollars, some days I can't get out of bed," said her father Damon DeFreeze.

Ever since that tragic day, he and the rest of her family have been working to change the law so that schools must report when a child hasn't arrived within two hours of the first bell. According to Damon, Alianna's school didn't notify them of her absence until six hours later. Now, every district will be required to.

"[Alianna's Alert] will effect people we have never even met and never will meet but hopefully it will save lives, not hopefully, I know it will save lives, so we're just grateful for those who supported it," said Damon.

