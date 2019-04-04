‘Our future is now’: Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan announces he is running for president

Posted 10:57 am, April 4, 2019, by , Updated at 11:15AM, April 4, 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan announced on his website that he is running for president.

His website states:

“As a congressman from Youngstown, Ohio for almost 20 years, I’ve watched the American Dream slip through the fingers of many Americans.

Like so many in America’s heartland, I come from a long line of factory workers who helped build our nation into a powerhouse of innovation. But over the last 20 years, failed leadership and broken promises have destroyed the middle-class, forcing our economy into crisis and pushing the American Dream out of reach.

Related Story
REPORT: Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan to announce presidential campaign

When our local GM factory was shutdown last Thanksgiving, I got a call from my daughter who was consoling her friend whose father was an auto worker and was just laid off. My daughter  said to me, with tears in her voice, “You have to do something.

That’s why I am running for President. It’s time to do something.”

Ryan has been in Congress since 2003 and has considered running for higher office previously.

More on Rep. Tim Ryan, here.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.