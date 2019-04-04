‘I felt like a first responder’: Teen with autism credited for helping bus driver who had fallen ill

BERLIN, Mass. — A teenager with autism is being hailed a hero for helping his school bus driver who had a medical emergency recently.

According to WFXT, 15-year-old Michael Gomez said he was the only one on the bus at the time and realized pretty quickly something was wrong.

“I noticed that he had to take a breath in order to speak,” Gomez told the TV outlet.

The driver said he was having chest pains and was unable to call for help, so Gomez quickly jumped into action.

He ran into the school and told the front desk that he thought the driver may be having a heart attack.

From there, staff called 911 and the driver was taken to the hospital. He is expected to be okay.

“Ten years ago I was wondering what is he going to be like as a teenager and now I’m just floored, ya know,” Michael’s mother Milissa Macdonald told WFXT.

Gomez credits the Berlin Police Department Autism badge, which he was wearing for World Autism Awareness Day, for giving him the courage he needed.

“With this badge, it felt like it was transmitting courage to my body,” he said during his interview.

Gomez told the TV outlet he hopes to one day be a paramedic and looks forward to seeing his bus driver back on the job.

“Funny, I actually felt like a first responder. Because I was! I was the first one to respond to his emergency,” he said.