‘He deserves more time behind bars’: Brother of Medina man accused of impersonating missing boy speaks out

MEDINA, Ohio -- The brother of Brian Michael Rini, of Medina, who police say claimed to a missing boy from Illinois, spoke out to Fox 8. Jonathon Rini says his brother has a history of legal trouble and mental health issues.

"He's been doing stupid stuff, not this serious, but he's been doing stupid stuff for as long as I can remember," said Jonathon Rini.

Rini said he has not spoken to his 23-year-old brother in about four years. He describes him as troubled for much of his life and said his brother has several mental health issues.

"He was receiving treatment, but then he stopped and started getting in more trouble, actually started going to, well...he was in juvy a lot when we were kids and the he started going to actual jail, and then he recently just got out of prison," Rini said.

Brian Rini was released from prison on March 7 after serving an 18-month sentence for a destructive party he threw in a model home in Medina County's Brunswick Hills Township in August 2017.

Police say he convinced the realtor that he had $800,000 in his bank account to buy the $400,000 home. They say the next day he broke into the house, threw a big party and trashed the home, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Reporter: "Do you know why he would have impersonated this boy?”

Rini: “I honestly do not know, I didn't know about the case of the boy until today."

Court records show that Brian Rini has an adult criminal record dating back to 2013. In addition to his conviction of burglary and vandalism, he was convicted of passing bad checks in 2015.

"Once he started using my name for things he was doing, I have no compassion for him whatsoever. He used my name in a traffic stop in Norton and then skipped court and I received a traffic warrant for it," said Jonathon Rini.

Jonathon said he hopes his brother gets help, but also feels, if convicted of pretending to be the missing boy from Illinois, he deserves more time behind bars.

"I'd tell the family that I'm sorry for what he's done, but for him, I wouldn't even speak to him," Rini said.

Jonathon said, as of Thursday evening, his family had not been contacted by authorities in Kentucky.

