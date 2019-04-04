Fox Recipe Box: Fiesta Corn Guacamole Flatbread

CLEVELAND, Oh — This flatbread pizza recipe incorporates so many great flavors that you will want to make it again and again. The recipe is the creation of Cleveland foodie Lauren May. Lauren recently won the ‘Home Chef Customer Pizza Showdown’ and Home Chef customers will be able to order her recipe for a limited time. Lauren showed Fox 8’s Kristi Capel how to make her tasty flatbread. Lauren has a devoted Instagram following @delightfullydelicious kitchen where she explores recipes and local Northeast restaurants.

Fiesta Corn Guacamole Flatbread Pizza

Prep & Cook Time: 25-35 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

1 Lime

2 Naan Flatbreads

4 oz. Guacamole

1½ oz. Chipotle Ranch Dressing

¼ oz. Cilantro

1 oz. Sour Cream

1 oz. Queso Fresco

1 Ear of Corn

4 oz. Grape Tomatoes

1 Jalapeño Pepper

You Will Need:

Olive Oil

Salt

Pepper

1 Mixing Bowl

1 Large Non-Stick Pan

Before You Cook: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Thoroughly rinse produce and pat dry.

Prepare the Ingredients: Halve tomatoes. Coarsely chop cilantro (no need to stem). Peel husk off corn and carefully remove kernels from cob. Halve lime lengthwise. Cut one half into wedges and juice the other half. Stem jalapeño, halve, seed, remove ribs, and mince. Wash hands and cutting board after working with jalapeño.

Prepare the Guacamole: In a mixing bowl, combine sour cream, guacamole, and a pinch of pepper. Refrigerate until plating.

Par-bake the Flatbreads: Place flatbreads directly on oven rack and bake in hot oven until lightly browned, 12-14 minutes. While flatbreads bake, make corn salsa.

Make the Corn Salsa: Place a large non-stick pan over medium-high heat and add 2 tsp. olive oil. Add corn to hot pan and cook undisturbed until lightly charred, 2-3 minutes. Then stir occasionally until corn is beginning to soften, 2-3 minutes. Add jalapeño (to taste) and stir occasionally until aromatic, 1-2 minutes. Add tomatoes and stir occasionally until beginning to soften, 1-2 minutes. Remove from burner and stir in 2 tsp. lime juice and a pinch of salt and pepper.

Finish the Dish: Plate dish as pictured on front of card, topping flatbreadwith guacamole-sour cream mixture, corn salsa, and queso fresco (crumbling with your hands if needed). Drizzle chipotle ranch over flatbread and garnish with cilantro. Squeeze lime wedges over to taste.

Bon appétit!