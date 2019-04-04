Kentucky police: Person who claimed he was missing Illinois boy is 24-year-old Northeast Ohio man

AURORA, Illinois — Authorities have rejected a teenager’s claim that he is an Illinois boy who disappeared in 2011 at age 6.

The FBI says DNA testing ruled out the teenager as being Timmothy Pitzen, missing from Aurora, Illinois. Police say the story of a teenager found wandering streets in Newport, Kentucky — near Cincinnati– on Wednesday didn’t check out.

The teenager told police that he was Timmothy and that he had escaped two kidnappers.

The Newport Police Department in Kentucky tells FOX 8 News the person who claimed he was Timmothy is actually Brian Michael Rini, a 24-year-old man from Medina, Ohio.

Timmothy Pitzen disappeared around the time his mother took her own life after leaving a note that her 6-year-old son was fine but that no one would ever find him.

Police and the boy’s family say there have been other false sightings over the years.

APD continues to lead the investigation into the Timmothy's disappearance. The FBI will support this investigation in any way possible. Anyone with genuine information about the case is asked to call the APD at 630-256-5000 or the NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) April 4, 2019

A local investigation continues into this person's true identity. To be clear, law enforcement has not and will not forget Timmothy, and we hope to one day reunite him with his family. Unfortunately, that day will not be today. — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) April 4, 2019

FBILouisville, @FBICincinnati, @AuroraPoliceIL, Newport PD, @CincyPD, and HCSO have been conducting a missing person investigation. DNA results have been returned indicating the person in question is not Timmothy Pitzen. — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) April 4, 2019