Father of murdered teen to speak a day before Alianna’s Alert law goes into effect

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The father of a murdered Cleveland teenager is expected to speak Thursday morning, a day before a new law named for his daughter takes effect.

Alianna’s Alert will require schools across Ohio to notify parents within two hours if their child does not show up for class.

The law is named for 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze, who was abducted and murdered on her way to school in January 2017.

Her body was found days later in a vacant home, and her killer is on death row.

Alianna’s parents were only notified at the end of the day of her absence. They believe if someone had been told sooner, she could have been found alive.

