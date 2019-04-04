False ID is ‘like reliving the day,’ Pitzen family says

CINCINNATI — The family of an Illinois boy missing since 2011 says they are heartbroken after police determined that a person claiming to be Timmothy Pitzen apparently carried out a hoax.

Kara Jacobs told reporters Thursday that learning her nephew had not been found is “like reliving the day” he disappeared over again. Anderson also said his father, James Pitzen, “is devastated once again.”

Brian Rini, of Medina, Ohio is accused of claiming to be 14 years old. He allegedly told police in Kentucky Wednesday that he had just escaped from kidnappers in the Cincinnati area after being held captive for seven years. The FBI said Thursday that DNA testing ruled him out as being Timmothy who was removed at age 6 by his mother from his Aurora school.

Amy Fry-Pitzen later was found dead at a hotel in Illinois in a suicide. She left a note that said Timmothy was with others who would love and care for him.

Aurora police Sgt. Bill Rowley called the person’s claim “a disappointment” and that this was another time the family had their “hope raised.”

