Do something BOLD

In the Kitchen with Bold
Chef Demetrios Athenos from BOLD Food & Drink whips up Fire Roasted Chicken Cavatappi.
1121 W. 10th. St., Cleveland
FIRE ROASTED CHICKEN CAVATAPPI
grilled amish chicken, roasted peppers, cavatappi pasta, fontina cheese, roasted chicken
Ingredients –
14 oz Cooked Chicken Breast
½ pound cooked pasta
4 tbl roasted peppers julienned
1 tbl sliced shallots
1 tbl sliced garlic
1 cup fontina cheese large dice
2 cups roasted chicken broth
1 tbl fresh basil chopped
2 tbl butter
salt n pepper