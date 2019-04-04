Do something BOLD

Posted 12:14 pm, April 4, 2019, by

In the Kitchen with Bold
Chef Demetrios Athenos from BOLD Food & Drink whips up Fire Roasted Chicken Cavatappi.

1121 W. 10th. St., Cleveland

 

FIRE ROASTED CHICKEN CAVATAPPI
grilled amish chicken, roasted peppers, cavatappi pasta, fontina cheese, roasted chicken

Ingredients –

14 oz Cooked Chicken Breast
½ pound cooked pasta
4 tbl roasted peppers julienned
1 tbl sliced shallots
1 tbl sliced garlic
1 cup fontina cheese large dice
2 cups roasted chicken broth
1 tbl fresh basil chopped
2 tbl butter
salt n pepper

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.