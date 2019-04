Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are saluting Ron Soeder today as one of 'Cleveland's Own.'

Ron has been the president and CEO of the Boys and Girls Club for 13 years.

The group has more than 100 employees serving a thousand children a day at multiple locations across the area.

Ron also serves on several boards, including the Cleveland Baseball Federation.

**To nominate someone or a place for one of 'Cleveland's Own,' click here**