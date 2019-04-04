Cleveland ranked second most robbed city in United States

CLEVELAND — Cleveland residents may need to increase their security.

A new report from Your Local Security reveals that Clevelanders experience more robberies than residents in any other Ohio city.

According to the report, 69.99 people in Cleveland are robbed per every 10,000 people in Ohio.

Cleveland also ranks as the second most robbed city in the country, following Baltimore which has 95.87 people robbed per 10,000 people.

Additionally, 84% of the 50 most robbed cities in the nation are located close to or are on the border of their state.