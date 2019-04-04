Britney Spears checks into mental health facility

Singer Britney Spears has checked into a mental health facility in light of her father’s ongoing health crisis, Variety reports.

Spears, 37, was admitted about one week ago, and treatment is expected to last a month.

Variety reports that her father, Jamie Spears, underwent surgery to fix a ruptured colon.

Back in November, Spears announced she was taking a break from her new show, Domination, after her father was hospitalized and almost died.

In an Instagram post she said: “We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time.”

