Blind dog up for adoption in Lake County after living in shelters the past three years

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — A blind dog named Barklee, who has been living in shelters the past three years, is up for adoption at the Lake Humane Society.

He was first introduced in March on the shelter’s Facebook page and makes periodic appearances with special blog entries about all of his progress.

The shelter’s original post said Barklee spent three years at Animal Charity of Ohio in Youngstown before he arrived at Lake Humane Society.

While he is blind and it takes him extra time to get used to people and surroundings, he has been working on socializing skills, especially with help from “two special ladies.”

He’s been practicing getting into and out of cars and going up and down steps, and has been exploring parks and the outdoors. He’s been working on his social skills, too, and he’s now on the shelter’s adoption floor.

His adoption description says: “Barklee is a sweet boy looking forward to finding his furever home. He loves going on adventures. He is looking for a home who will respect his needs. He is a smart boy who catches on really quickly to the boundaries of new environments as well as routines.”

Check out his adorable posts below, and if you are interested in adopting Barklee, call 440-951-6122 or head to the shelter at 7564 Tyler Blvd., Mentor.

For his adoption listing with more details, click here.