Authorities searching for 14-year-old missing for more than two weeks in South Carolina

WEST COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Police in South Carolina are searching for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Nazareth Nicolle Sanchez-Paralta went missing on March 18. She was last seen on Hammond Avenue in West Columbia, WGHP reports.

She is described as 5-foot-2-inch-tall and weighs about 95 pounds. She has long black hair.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans, white and black Vans sneakers, silver stud earrings and a silver right on her left ring finger. She has French-style polished nails.

The last time anyone made contact with the teen was on March 24.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721.

