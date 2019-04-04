Alec Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria, says she is pregnant but ‘most likely experiencing a miscarraige’

Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin’s wife, is opening up in an emotional post on Instagram, saying she is “most likely experiencing a miscarriage.”

People reports that Baldwin, 35, has four children with Alec Baldwin: daughter Carmen Gabriela, 5½, plus sons Romeo Alejandro David, 10 months, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 2½, and Rafael Thomas, 3½.

She said in her post she’d promised herself that if she would to get pregnant again, she would share the news “pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss.”

“…I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience. I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it. There is so much secrecy during the first trimester. This works for some, but I personally find it to be exhausting. I’m nauseous, tired, my body is changing. And I have to pretend that everything is just fine—and it truly isn’t. I don’t want to have to pretend anymore. I hope you understand.”

She went on to say that “the embryo” has a heartbeat but that it isn’t strong and that the baby “isn’t growing very much.”

“So we wait—and this is hard. So much uncertainty…but the chances are very, very small that this is a viable pregnancy. I have complete confidence that my family and I will get through this, even if the journey is difficult.

I am so blessed with my amazing doctor, my dear friends, and my loving family…My husband and my four very healthy babies help me keep it together and have the perspective of how truly beautiful life is, even when it occasionally seems ugly. The luck and gratitude I feel that I am my babies’ mommy, is wonderfully overwhelming and comforting.

In your comments, please be kind. I’m feeling a bit fragile and I need support. I’m hoping, that by sharing this, I can contribute to raising awareness about this sensitive topic.”