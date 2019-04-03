Wisconsin parents plead for transplant to save baby’s life
WAUKESHA, Wisconsin – A Wisconsin mother and father are pleading for help for their 5-month-old son who will die if he doesn’t receive a partial liver transplant.
“We were told that Marcus has weeks to live, and that was a week and a half ago. So it’s pretty dire,” Marcus’ mother, Whitney McLean, told WISN.
No family members qualify as a donor, so the child needs part of a stranger’s liver.
Marcus suffers from a rare disease called immunodeficiency 47.
“He’s fighting, so we have to fight,” McLean said.
Marcus’ 2-year-old brother suffers from the same disease, and one day will also need a transplant.
The family has started a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.
