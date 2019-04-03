Wadsworth council says 4th of July fireworks at cemetery will continue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WADSWORTH, Ohio - The Wadsworth City Council voted 9-1 Tuesday to continue the Wadsworth tradition of shooting fireworks from Woodlawn Cemetery for the annual Independence Day celebration.

There was recently a petition to stop the city from launching fireworks that had been filed by a man whose parents are buried there.

The fireworks are launched from an unused portion of the cemetery.

“It’s disrespectful. It mainly affects the loved ones left behind. You memorialize your loved ones and keep it nice and you want this area to be respected,” Roy Boyes of Wadsworth Township told FOX 8.

Councilman-At-Large Tom Stugmyer is also on the cemetery board.

“After every display, we walk the entire cemetery and make sure there is no debris around,” he explained.

The city had said there was no other locatoin to shoot off fireworks in downtown Wadsworth.

