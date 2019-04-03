Suspects running from police jump fence into Cleveland Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland police are searching for two suspects who may be inside the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

According to police, officers responded to a shots fired call on W 49th St and Storer Ave around 2:45 a.m.

Police say they passed a truck leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

Cleveland officers followed, and the truck crashed into a light pole about a mile and a half away, according to officers.

Police say 2 or 3 suspects ran away.

Cleveland police say they captured one person, but saw another suspect jump a fence into the zoo.

Metropark police have joined Cleveland PD in their search for the suspects.

The suspect who was captured was transported to MetroHealth in stable condition, according to police.

Cleveland police say they found a house on W 48th that was riddled with bullet holes, possibly from the initial shooting call.

Stay with FOX 8 for more as this story develops.