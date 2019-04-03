Sunny and breezy, temperatures top out in the 50s

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The next system will arrive with rain showers on Thursday and Friday. Rain amounts from Thursday night will end up around a 1/4″.  There’s a slim possibility of a brief rain/snow mix early Thursday before spending most of the time as a cool rain shower pattern.

There is a decent chance that afternoon temperatures will break toward much warmer this weekend. 60s°F at the very least… and a CHANCE that we will break 70°F on Sunday and early Monday before we cool back down. It’s our optimistic hope that the FOX 8 Weather Team won’t need to tweak these numbers too much.

